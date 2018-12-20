LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $1942.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $6070.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $1941.00, nickel price down by 0.36% to $10970.00, tin price down by 0.88% to $19250.00, zinc price down by 0.12% to $2532.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.45% to $56000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
