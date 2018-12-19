“My step” bloc has suggested Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for President of National Assembly post, Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Presidents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. “My step” bloc has suggested the candidacy of Ararat Mirzoyan for the post of the President of the National Assembly, and the candidacies of Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan for the posts of Vice Presidents of the National Assembly. Lilit Makunts is the candidate for the head of the parliamentary faction, ARMENPRESS reports MP Alen Simonyan told the reporters.

“The candidacies of the chairs of the committees have also been suggested and I can say all the suggestions have been improved”, Simonyan said.

