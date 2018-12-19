Armenia pursues its own policy – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan promises to try to get some information from his Russian partners about based on what they announce that the USA exerts pressure on Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in Dilijan, commenting on the recent announcement of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

“The Republic of Armenia pursues its own policy and I think if not everyone, at least many see that. And Armenia will continue that policy”, the acting PM said.

Referring to the announcement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow and Yerevan will sign a document over the bio-labs, Pashinyan announced, “A similar agreement has been discussed with the Armenian authorities in the past. We have never discussed that issue with our Russian partners during the period of our Government in office. It’s necessary that Mr. Lavrov clarifies what he means”.

To the question if Armenia observes the opportunities of obtaining weapons from the USA, Pashinyan said, “We see no concrete opportunity or assistance at the moment”.

