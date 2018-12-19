Lukashenko’s all questions received reasonable answers – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that he has given reasonable answers to all the questions of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko , ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in Dilijan, commenting on the announcement of Lukashenko that Pashinyan has no courage to criticize Russian President Putin, who is the leader in selling arms to Azerbaijan.

“My spokesperson has clarified that during my interactions with the President of the Russian President that issue has been periodically raised and all the questions of Lukashenko received reasonable and concrete answers. Frankly speaking, I had the impression that Mr. Lukashenko was satisfied with the answers and in my opinion everyone who was present there had the same impression. I cannot say what happened later”, Pashinyan said.

