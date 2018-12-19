Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-12-18

YEREVAN, 19 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 484.55 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 551.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.21 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.46 drams to 612.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 65.65 drams to 19415.66 drams. Silver price up by 0.78 drams to 228.31 drams. Platinum price up by 42.46 drams to 12229.23 drams.