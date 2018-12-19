Pashinyan assures strategic initiative in Nakhijevan section is in hands of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which in 2018 Azerbaijan managed to completely take 11.000 square meters of land in Nakhijevan section under its control, reports Armenpress.

“Certain movements of positions have taken place in Nakhijevan section, and this took place from both sides. I officially announce that the territories, which have been under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces before May 8, continue to be under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, Pashinyan said.

He stated that even as a result of these processes the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces have improved, and the strategic initiative has been and remains in the hands of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan