Armenian military officials to participate in International Army Games 2019 planning conference in Moscow


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military officials will depart for Russia to participate in the first conference on organizing and planning of the International Army Games 2019 competition in Moscow, the defense ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




