Lebanese President receives credentials of Armenian Ambassador


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun received the credentials of new Ambassador of Armenia Vahagn Atabekyan, reports Armenpress.

Vahagn Atabekyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon on November 13, 2018 according to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian.

