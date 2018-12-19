Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

Turkey to arrest high number of police officials


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkey continues its crackdown on Gulenists with arrests of officials.

According to local media, a court has issued arrest warrants for 12 police commissioners and another 37 high ranking police officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




