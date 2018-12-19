European Union diplomatic communications 'targeted by hackers'

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Hackers accessed the European Union’s diplomatic communications network for years, downloading cables that reveal concerns about the Trump administration, struggles to deal with Russia and China and the risk of Iran reviving its nuclear program and many other issues, the New York Times reported.

More than 1,100 cables were supplied to the Times by security firm Area 1 after it discovered the breach, the newspaper said, adding that Area 1 investigators believed the hackers worked for the China’s People’s Liberation Army.

European officials say that information marked as confidential and secret was not affected by the three-year hack, the BBC reported.