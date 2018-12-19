Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater actor named interim director

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. An actor of the Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin (Pan-National) Theater has been appointed interim director.

Actor Arman Navasardyan told ARMENPRESS that he has been appointed interim director of the theater by caretaker minister of culture Lilit Makunts today.

He said he will hold a news conference tomorrow to present the future of the theater.

But Navasardyan says the appointment was no surprise for him. The entire staff of the theater has been voicing months ago that they want the actor to be their director.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan