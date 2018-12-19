Armenian foreign ministry responds to Azerbaijani FM’s statement on reaching mutual- agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a clarification about a mutual-agreement reached at the Milan meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, that has been mentioned by Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov.

Naghdalyan emphasized that the agreements that have been reached during the meeting, that took place within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council, have been released by the Armenian foreign ministry.

“Particularly, the press release that was issued following the meeting notes that “Zohrab Mnatsakanyan [Armenian FM] and Elmar Mammadyarov [Azerbaijani FM] agreed to continue meetings in the future by maintaining the developed dynamics”.

Another agreement was reached regarding the joint statement of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and heads of delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries. Statements in similar formats were not succeeded to be adopted for a long time, nevertheless, it was possible to reach an agreement over the statement’s text in Milan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement attributed to spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan .

The response comes after Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov announced that for the first time in a long time Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached a certain agreement over the NK conflict.

