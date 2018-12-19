Armenia’s Consul General to LA meets with California State Senators

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian had a meeting December 17 with California State Senators Anthony Portantino and Henry Stern, as well as Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanian and Glendale City Council Secretary Artashes Kasakhian. The meeting was held at Senator Portantino’s office, the foreign ministry said.

Baibourtian presented the Armenian general election results and prospects of political and economic development of the country.

Practical projects aimed at promoting economic, commercial and educational-cultural ties between Armenia and the State of California were discussed, as well as steps for conveying a coordinated nature to bilateral ties.

An agreement was reached to follow up the realization of Armenia-California partnership agenda with regular meetings and raising the mentioned issues within the framework of the California Senate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan