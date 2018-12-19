Business Armenia team congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th jubilee

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The team of the Business Armenia Foundation sent a congratulatory letter to ARMENPRESS news agency on the 100th anniversary of establishment.

“The Business Armenia team warmly congratulates staff members of ARMENPRESS on the 100th anniversary of the news agency’s activity. The activity of the news agency sums up a century-old history of Armenia and records the present with the professional work together with our people. We wish the team of ARMENPRESS to always maintain the reputation of a leader”, the letter reads.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan