France hands €500 million of Christmas bonuses to country's poorest

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. In a traditional move, the French government will pay around 500,000,000 Euros to the socially vulnerable as a Christmas bonus, The Local reports.

The funds will be distributed during the current week.

More than 2,3 million people will receive the Christmas benefit. The government seeks to enable the poor to celebrate Christmas and buy gifts for their children with the money. First to receive the bonus will be the unemployed. How much each person will receive depends on the family status. People living alone, who have no children, will receive a bit more than 150 Euros, while couples without children will receive 228 Euros. Single parents will receive from 228 to 396 Euros, depending on how many children they have.

