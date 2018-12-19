FT names George Soros Person of the Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Financial Times has named George Soros Person of the Year for 2018 for “being a standard bearer of liberal democracy and open society”.

Usually the FT Person of the Year award acknowledges achievements, but this year’s choice is also about the “values that the person represents”.

“For more than three decades, Mr Soros has used philanthropy to battle against authoritarianism, racism and intolerance. Through his long commitment to openness, media freedom and human rights, he has attracted the wrath of authoritarian regimes and, increasingly, the national populists who continue to gain ground, particularly in Europe”, the Financial Times said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan