Alexis Ohanian congratulates Armenia on being named The Economist’s Country of the Year 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian congratulated Armenia on being named The Economist’s country of the year 2018, reports Armenpress.

“Well deserved, brothers & sisters. You all did that: peacefully & powerfully”, Alexis Ohanian said on Facebook.

The Economist has declared Armenia ‘Country of the Year 2018’ for the progress recorded.

The Economist wrote the peaceful protests in April 2018 led to change in power in the country. “Nikol Pashinyan, a charismatic and bearded former journalist and MP, was swept into power, legally and properly, on a wave of revulsion against corruption and incompetence. His new party alliance won 70% of the vote in a subsequent election. A Putinesque potentate was ejected, and no one was killed. Russia was given no excuse to interfere. A note of caution: Armenia’s nasty territorial dispute with Azerbaijan has not been resolved and could ignite again. However, an ancient and often misruled nation in a turbulent region has a chance of democracy and renewal. For that reason, Armenia is our country of the year. Shnorhavorum yem!” The Economist said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan