Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuwait

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Kuwait Sarmen Baghdasaryan on December 17 presented his credentials to Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the private meeting the Emir of Kuwait welcomed the Armenian Ambassador and wished success in his responsible mission.

In his turn Ambassador Sarmen Baghdasaryan thanked for the warm reception and wishes and conveyed the warm greetings of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Emir, as well as assured that he will make all efforts to expand the Armenian-Kuwaiti relations in all directions. The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to Kuwait for the support and cooperation, by attaching importance to the bridging role of the Armenian community in the relations of the two countries.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Kuwait accepts Armenians and the Armenian community as brothers, and noted that Armenians are distinguished with their work.

