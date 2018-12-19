‘Artistically designed steel slats’ – Trump says wall on border with Mexico will be ‘beautiful’

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said the wall on the border with Mexico will be built with artistically designed steel slats, reports Armenpress.

“The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall - but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it. It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”, Trump said on Twitter.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking, Sputnik News reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan