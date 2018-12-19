Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

Armenia’s undefeated Gor Yeritsyan wins WBO Youth welterweight title


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s undefeated boxer Gor Yeritsyan has won the WBO Youth Welterweight title.

The Armenian fighter KO’d Alvin ‘Time Bomb’ Lagumbay (10-3-1, 9 KOs) from the Philippines in the 2nd round at the bout in Kazan, Russia.

This was the ninth professional bout of Yeritsyan and 8th victory by way of knockout.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




