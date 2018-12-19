Aleppo to have new medical center by yearend

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Local authorities in Syria’s Aleppo plan to commission a new medical center currently under development in the city’s Bustan Al Basha district by yearend, construction manager Omar Akhdar told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

“He were carrying out capital reconstruction for around three months, and now the building looks even better than before the war,” he said.

More than 3,000,000 cubic meters of construction waste and more than 6,000 burnt cars – used by terrorists as barricades – have been removed from the city during the renovation process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan