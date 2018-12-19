LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1925.00, copper price stood at $6110.00, lead price stood at $1925.00, nickel price stood at $11010.00, tin price stood at $19420.00, zinc price stood at $2535.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 11.54% to $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.