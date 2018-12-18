ARMENPRESS preserves its reputation as a reliable source – General Director of TASS congratulates ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. General Director of Russian TASS news agency Sergei Mikhailov sent a congratulatory message to director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the news agency.

“I heartily congratulate you and the staff of ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the important event – the 100th anniversary of the news agency. Today ARMENPRESS is the leading news agency of Armenia, preserves its reputation as a reliable source for a broad audience, and creates firm fundaments for securing a key place for Armenia in regional and international media platforms.

The broad scope of information, from domestic political developments to photo news and video records, its successful participation in the fast changing media market and the comprehensive international cooperation have made the agency demanded and respected by the readers and subscribers both in Armenia and abroad.

We are confident that you and your friendly team will continue to preserve and multiply the existing professional traditions, using the best standards of journalism, and have a significant contribution to the strengthening of global informational arena”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan