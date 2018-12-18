Nikol Pashinyan receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues referring to Nagorno Krabakh peace process.

The sides highlighted the implementation of measures aimed at achieving an atmosphere necessary for mutual confidence and peaceful process.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan