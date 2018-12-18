Our goal is turning political revolution into economic revolution – Nikol Pashinyan receives USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Brock Bierman.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the continuation and expansion of the effective cooperation with the USAID in different directions. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the Government will continue consistently and confidently the institutional reforms aimed at the development of democratic institutions and in this context emphasized the importance of the cooperation with the USAID.

The acting PM assessed the visit of Brock Bierman to Armenia a good opportunity for outlining the spheres of future cooperation. “Our goal is turning political revolution into economic revolution and on this path of implementing those important changes we are interested in the active cooperation with the USAID. Our measures are directed at strengthening democracy, improving the business environment, attracting investments, development of the civil society”, Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia is interested in developing economic relations with the USA and increasing trade turnover.

Brock Bierman first congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on holding the early parliamentary elections at a high level and added, “It’s an honor for me to meet with you, marking this historical page for Armenia. The U.S. Agency for International Development is ready to work with the Government of Armenia for further strengthening the democratic institution of the country, fighting against corruption and fostering trade and investments”.

During the meeting the interlocutors agreed that concrete directions of bilateral cooperation will be soon clarified based on the discussions between the Armenian Government and the USAID office in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan