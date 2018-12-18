Human Rights Defender of Armenia congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Throughout a century ARMENPRESS has not only been a reliable source of information, but also irreplaceable journalistic school, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said in his congratulatory message addressed to the director and staff of ARMENPRESS news agency on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the agency.

“Dear ARMENPRESS news agency,

I congratulate tour present and former team members on the occasion of the 100tha anniversary of the establishment of the agency.

Throughout a century ARMENPRESS has not only been a reliable source of information, but also irreplaceable journalistic school for the journalists wishing to success in their career.

It’s great that for decades the agency has been a link between the state and the public, as well as a reliable source for international media, preserving norms of ethics, and the principles of objectiveness, pluralism, respect of human rights.

I wish that you always keep the reputation of journalists and media at a high level”, reads the message of the Human Rights Defender.

