Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-18
YEREVAN, 18 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 484.72 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.30 drams to 551.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.55 drams to 613.27 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 98.98 drams to 19350.01 drams. Silver price вup by 0.32 drams to 227.53 drams. Platinum price down by 30.67 drams to 12186.77 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-18
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 18-12-18
- 17:13 ‘Role and importance of ARMENPRESS is signified even more in today’s ever-changing conditions’ – NSS chief’s greetings on centennial
- 17:00 Tax authorities warn show-biz representatives to file income declarations
- 16:35 Honest service to country and people: ARF’s greetings on ARMENPRESS centennial
- 16:18 Stepantsminda-Lars road open for all types of vehicles
- 16:16 Public TV’s talk-show host Petros Ghazaryan appointed interim director of Lurer news- analytical service
- 15:57 “Reliable documenter of our statehood's accomplishment”, justice minister congratulates ARMENRPESS
- 15:35 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary
- 15:26 Armenian Ambassador meets with Lithuania’s minister of economy
- 15:13 Repatriated Syrian-Armenian businessmen express desire to participate in restoration of Syria at Assad meeting
- 14:58 ARMENPRESS keeps high bar of journalism: Prosecutor General congratulates 100th jubilee of news agency
- 14:51 ARMENPRESS has always carried out mission of impartial, truthful news agency with honor – Raffi Hovhannisyan
- 14:36 Armenian president congratulates Qatar on national day
- 14:32 Upcoming appointments still under discussion at Civil Contract Party
- 14:26 Armenia Police Chief meets Georgian minister of internal affairs in Tbilisi
- 14:21 Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United
- 13:59 Politicization of Gyumri involuntary manslaughter case won’t contribute to effective investigation, says Russia’s ambassador
- 13:47 Eurasian Economic Commission, MERCOSUR sign memorandum on trade-economic cooperation
- 13:45 Depreciation of national currency not expected, Armenia’s cenbank dismisses rumors as ‘disinformation’
- 13:35 Boxing Federation of Armenia congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary
- 13:28 Russia interested in strengthening ties and mutual consent between CSTO member states
- 13:24 Bright Armenia party congratulates 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS
- 13:23 Brothers In Pen: ARTSAKHPRESS offers congrats to 100-year-old ARMENPRESS
- 13:12 ‘History biographer’ - former PM Aram Sargsyan congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary
- 13:00 Belarus Segodnya Editor-in-Chief congratulates ARMENPRESS centennial
- 12:57 Recent and ongoing events in Armenia did not lead to base changes in Armenian-Russian relations
- 12:53 Ex-PM congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary
- 12:46 Acting culture minister congratulates 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS
- 12:28 Three arrested for robbing Norwegian citizen in Armenia
- 12:24 Belarussian BelTA news agency’s Director General extends congratulations on 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS
- 12:20 Ex-Nepal PM Tulsi Giri dies aged 93
- 12:17 Boxing federation president election declared illegitimate by AIBA
- 12:03 French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on election victory
- 12:00 Wrestling Federation congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th jubilee
17:06, 12.14.2018
Viewed 2015 times ‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1948 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
14:05, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1868 times Poland’s Pol-Mot Holding to establish tractor manufacturing plant in Armenia
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1775 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
15:58, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1702 times Lukashenko apologized to Pashinyan at ‘heated’ EEU summit