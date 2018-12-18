Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-18

YEREVAN, 18 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 484.72 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.30 drams to 551.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.55 drams to 613.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 98.98 drams to 19350.01 drams. Silver price вup by 0.32 drams to 227.53 drams. Platinum price down by 30.67 drams to 12186.77 drams.