Tax authorities warn show-biz representatives to file income declarations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has once again urged show-business representatives to receive state registration or be registered in tax agencies, to duly file income declarations and pay taxes as required by the tax code. The State Revenue Committee was addressing singers, musicians, performers and other persons engaged in similar activities.

“Otherwise tax supervision actions will be carried out against persons under the spotlight of tax authorities,” the committee said.

“By highly appreciating the significance of the cultural sector, the State Revenue Committee sees the solution of the issue on the level of mutual-understanding – by once again issuing a notification instead of drastic actions”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan