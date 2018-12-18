Honest service to country and people: ARF’s greetings on ARMENPRESS centennial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party has congratulated ARMENPRESS on its 100th anniversary of foundation.

“The biography of ARMENPRESS begins from the First Republic period. Today’s jubilee marks a centennial path of tireless and uninterrupted service to our country,” the ARF said in a letter.

“We are happy that in the turmoil of time ARMENPRESS did not lose its path and conscious of mission and remains one of the appreciated circles of the sector,” the party said, wishing the agency and its staff “to overcome new decades and honest service to the country and people”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan