Public TV’s talk-show host Petros Ghazaryan appointed interim director of Orakarg news- analytical service
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Petros Ghazaryan, the host of the “Aysor Irakanum” (Today Actually) talk show of Public Television, has been appointed interim director of the Orakarg (Agenda) news-analytical service of the channel, coordinator of the service Theresa Kasyan told ARMENPRESS.
“The appointment was made yesterday,” she said.
The position was vacated when Vahagn Tevosyan resigned on December 13. Tevosyan successfully ran for parliament from the My Step Alliance.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
