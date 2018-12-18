Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation congratulated ARMENPRESS news agency on 100th anniversary.

“The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation congratulates ARMENPRESS state news agency on 100th anniversary of establishment, wishing uninterrupted work and new achievements. We are grateful for always assisting the activity of the Museum-Institute”, the letter said.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

