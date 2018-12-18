Armenian Ambassador meets with Lithuania’s minister of economy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan on December 17 met with country’s minister of economy Virginijus Sinkevičius, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by the representative of the Business Armenia Foundation in the Baltic countries Rena Saribekyan.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the timetables of the 2019 session of the Armenian-Lithuanian inter-governmental commission, as well as discussed the economic cooperation directions and opportunities to attract new fields.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan said Armenia is going to host the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), the DigiTecExpo 2019 will be held which are key IT events, adding that traditionally the Lithuanian companies are actively participating in these events. In this context the Lithuanian minister expressed his readiness to assist in awareness raising of these events among the Lithuanian companies and promoting their participation.

An agreement was reached to continue such discussions in the future for organizing the session of the inter-governmental commission and boosting the business ties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan