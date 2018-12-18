ARMENPRESS has always carried out mission of impartial, truthful news agency with honor – Raffi Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Founder of the Heritage party Raffi Hovhannisyan sent a congratulatory letter today to Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the news agency.

The letter reads: “Dear compatriot,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS, the first state news agency of Armenia, and warm wishes to you, the current and former members of the news agency staff, as well as to all its readers.

During its one-century activity ARMENPRESS has always carried out its not so easy mission of unbiased, truthful news agency with an honor, by covering and internationally disseminating the key events for the country, the latest innovations in modernity. Today as well in line with the imperative of the time, ARMENPRESS continues maintaining the leading positions in the Armenian media field and worthy place in the world’s media diversity.

Once again congratulations on the jubilee, wish you prosperity, new creative achievements, and stable and productive process to the agency. Happy birthday, ARMENPRESS!”

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan