Armenian president congratulates Qatar on national day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated today Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir of Qatar, on the country’s National Day, wishing robust health and all the best, and everlasting peace and welfare to the good people of Qatar, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan