Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Armenian president congratulates Qatar on national day


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated today Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir of Qatar, on the country’s National Day, wishing robust health and all the best, and everlasting peace and welfare to the good people of Qatar, Sarkissian’s office said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration