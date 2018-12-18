Armenia Police Chief meets Georgian minister of internal affairs in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia’s Police led by Police Chief Valeri Osipyan was hosted today by Georgian’s minister of internal affairs Giorgi Gakharia at the ministry, the Armenian Police told Armenpress.

The private talk of the two officials was followed by an extended format session of the representatives of the two structures.

The Georgian minister attached importance to the Armenian delegation’s visit, stating that it’s a great honor to fight against the current challenges together with the Armenian partners for the safety and security of the two countries and peoples.

Giorgi Gakharia assured that the Georgian side does everything for the cooperation to be more effective, and once again reaffirmed the readiness to further deepen and expand the mutual partnership.

In his turn Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan thanked for the warm reception and attached importance to the close cooperation and the results of partnering relations of the recent years. He said crime has no nationality and boundaries, and only through joint efforts it is possible to counter the current challenges of crime by justifying the expectations the public has from the law enforcement agencies.

During the session a wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan