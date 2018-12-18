Politicization of Gyumri involuntary manslaughter case won’t contribute to effective investigation, says Russia’s ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Russian 102nd military base of Gyumri and Armenian law enforcement agencies are closely cooperating in the December 2 manslaughter of a local woman, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said at a news conference.

A Russian serviceman is suspected in battering the woman to death.

“The Russian military base and Armenian law enforcement agencies are closely cooperation, and it is carried out based on Armenian legislation. This issue should not be politicized. Of course, this is a horrible crime. Taking this occasion I am expressing my deep and sincere condolences to the family of the woman who died in the incident. Naturally, this crime must be investigated and the guilty must be held to account. But we find the politicization of this matter to be inadmissible. Politicization won’t contribute to an objective and effective investigation,” the ambassador said.

A Russian serviceman is currently under arrest for the death of a cleaning lady in Gyumri. The 57-year-old woman was working for the Gyumri City Hall’s street cleaning division. The servicemen is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan