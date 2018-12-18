Boxing Federation of Armenia congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Boxing Federation of Armenia congratulated ARMENPRESS state news agency on 100th anniversary.

“Congratulations on 100th anniversary of the ARMENPRESS news agency. The Armenian sport and especially boxing has always been under your spotlight. Undoubtedly, press plays a key role for athletes. We are confident that you will continue to contribute to the spread of the Armenian boxing with impartial and objective news. Thank you for the cooperation”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan