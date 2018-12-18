Russia interested in strengthening ties and mutual consent between CSTO member states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia is interested in strengthening the ties and mutual consent between the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, commenting on the ongoing events in the CSTO and the issue of the Secretary General, reports Armenpress.

“The Russian Federation is interested in strengthening the ties of the CSTO, the mutual consent and also is interested that this key issue of the organization is solved so that the efficiency of the structure will not weaken, but will strengthen, also thanks to the improvement of the legal field, by filling the uncertainties existing in this or that matter”, he said.

As for the issue of the appointment of the CSTO Secretary General, the Ambassador said this issue is solved at the level of the leaders of the CSTO states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan