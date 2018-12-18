‘History biographer’ - former PM Aram Sargsyan congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Aram Sargsyan, who has served as Prime Minister of Armenia from 1999 to 2000, congratulated ARMENPRESS state news agency on 100th anniversary of foundation.

The letter runs as follows:

“The history biographer

The 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS is one of the key events of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia. It’s now difficult to imagine that on December 18, 1918 by the decision of the National Council the Armenian Telegraph Agency was created which later had to become an ARMENPRESS news agency and have an absolute priority in the media field for several decades in terms of official, political, economic, public, sport, regional, international, cultural and photos news.

During my term in office as a PM, ARMENPRESS still had that leading role and was covering the meetings and visits of the prime minister. I want to thank all reporters and photo journalists for covering the activities of the government during those years. Thanks to their work, the chronicle of one of the most dramatic periods of the life of the third Republic of Armenia has been conveyed to the history.

Today, when the modern technologies change our life day by day, and we are informed almost online about the ongoing events in the world, the news agencies continue remaining as a source of information, it’s almost a feat for which I want to congratulate the whole team of ARMENPRESS. I am confident that the 2nd 100th anniversary will be as responsible and productive as you are entrusted with the role of the chronologist of our statehood”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

