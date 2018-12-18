Recent and ongoing events in Armenia did not lead to base changes in Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to contribute Armenia to solve its issues, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“The domestic political events, which have taken place and are taking place in Armenia, were not resulted in base changes in the Armenian-Russian relations which are of allied and strategic nature. The evidence of this is the intensity of the political mutual influence, including the high level dialogue and active development of trade-economic, cultural ties”, the Ambassador said.

He said the passing year was unique for Armenia. “Currently Armenia is at the new stage of development, and in this regard I would like to wish our brotherly people that this stage brings them stability, prosperity and solution of the issues facing Armenia. I would like also to wish success to the new parliament, the government to be on the rise in the solution of these issues”, he said.

Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin noted that Russia is ready to contribute Armenia to solve its issues, and of course, is inclined to do everything to strengthen and develop the relations of the two countries, the brotherly relations which have deeper historical roots.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan