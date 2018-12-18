Belarus Segodnya Editor-in-Chief congratulates ARMENPRESS centennial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Dmitry Zhuk, director and editor-in-chief of the Belarusian Belarus Segodnya newspaper, has extended congratulations to ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan on the 100th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian state news agency.

“Your agency, that was founded 1918 December 18 as the Armenian Telegraph Agency, has passed a glorious and profound path of chronicling its fatherland and nation during its great history. Today you are firmly maintaining the leading positions in the Armenian media sector, informing the world about the important events in your country and its development, with which you are having significant contribution in developing the global informational picture,” he said, wishing all the best.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan