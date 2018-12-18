Three arrested for robbing Norwegian citizen in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been arrested by Armenian police in suspicion of robbing a Norwegian citizen in Lori, Armenia.

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspects snatched the Norwegian citizen’s backpack that contained 750,000 drams in cash, ID and credit cards.

The identity of the victim and the suspects was not disclosed.

The perpetrators were quickly identified and apprehended. All are residents of Lori province.

The suspects have confessed, police said.

The stolen money has been recovered.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan