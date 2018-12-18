Boxing federation president election declared illegitimate by AIBA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Armenian National Olympic Committee Hrachya Rostomyan has released a statement regarding the recent election of president of the boxing federation.

He noted that after complaints from representatives of Armenian boxing, AIBA launched an investigation into the August 2 election, widely believed to be held with violations and irregularities.

“Now the probe is completed, and regrettably, as I predicted, we have an unfortunate picture,” Rostomyan said.

He said that the AIBA investigation has revealed many violations and irregularities and that the election is not in conformity with the AIBA rules and charter.

Rostomyan said AIBA is demanding the Armenian boxing federation to respect its charter and organize new elections, where AIBA will dispatch a special commissioner to monitor the process, or else the Armenian national federation will be disqualified from the international boxing union.

“Taking into account the AIBA decision that the elections of the boxing federation, the president and the entire composition are illegitimate, the national Olympic committee has launched talks with AIBA to hold new, legitimate elections”.

