French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory letter to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the victory in the December 9 early parliamentary elections, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the French Republic and personally myself I congratulate you on your political party’s success in the December 9 parliamentary elections. This electoral process showed the Armenian people’s dedication to the democratic values and the rule of law. I sincerely wish you success in the fulfilment of powers.

By taking this chance I would like to highlight the quality of our bilateral relations.

France will continue assisting Armenia in implementation of reforms by which you want to raise the economy’s efficiency and the welfare of the Armenian people.

Be confident that France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, will also continue pursuing the peaceful, fair and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan