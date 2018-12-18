Wrestling Federation congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th jubilee

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Wrestling Federation of Armenia congratulated ARMENPRESS state news agency on the 100th anniversary of establishment.

The congratulatory letter says:

“The Wrestling Federation of Armenia on behalf of its staff, athletes and coaches sincerely congratulates the first state news agency of Armenia on the 100th anniversary. ARMENPRESS stands together with us during our great achievements and victories. We always closely follow your professional work and receive reliable news. We wish you productive years and new professional achievements.

Once again accept our victorious congratulations”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan