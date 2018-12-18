Former PM Karen Karapetyan submits application for leaving Republican Party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has submitted an application for leaving the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Ruben Tadevosyan, chairman of the RPA Organizational Commission, told Armenpress.

“The information is true. Karen Karapetyan has submitted an application for leaving the party, but didn’t mention any reason”, Tadevosyan said.

Karen Karapetyan was elected first Vice-President of the RPA on January 26, 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan