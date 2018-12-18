Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Former PM Karen Karapetyan submits application for leaving Republican Party


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has submitted an application for leaving the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Ruben Tadevosyan, chairman of the RPA Organizational Commission, told Armenpress.

“The information is true. Karen Karapetyan has submitted an application for leaving the party, but didn’t mention any reason”, Tadevosyan said.

Karen Karapetyan was elected first Vice-President of the RPA on January 26, 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration