A total of 80 journalists killed this year – Reporters Without Borders

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A total of 80 journalists were killed this year, which is more by 15 than the last year, according to the annual worldwide round-up of deadly violence and abusive treatment of journalists released today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), reports Armenpress.

“A total of 80 journalists were killed this year, 348 are currently in prison, and 60 are being held hostage”, the report says.

The RSF round-up figures have risen in all categories. Murders, imprisonment, hostage-taking and enforced disappearances have all increased. Journalists have never before been subjected to as much violence and abusive treatment as in 2018.

This year has been marked by the number of journalists in all categories who were killed in connection with their work, a figure which increased by eight percent to 80, and by the 15 percent rise in the number of professional journalists killed, from 55 in 2017 to 63 this year.

The widely reported murders of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the young Slovak data journalist Ján Kuciak highlighted the lengths to which press freedom’s enemies are prepared to go. More than half of the journalists killed in 2018 were deliberately targeted.

This year the most dangerous countries for reporters have been the followings: Afghanistan (15 killed), Syria (11 killed and Mexico (9 killed).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



