‘Creative past of ARMENPRESS with century-old history is the wealth of all of us’ – acting FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan sent a congratulatory letter to Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan and the whole staff on the 100th anniversary of the news agency’s establishment.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Ananyan,

I warmly congratulate you and the whole staff of ARMENPRESS news agency on the 100th jubilee. Throughout this period ARMENPRESS news agency has recorded the chronicle of the Homeland and the Diaspora, making it available today to the present and future generations.

During these years the first and the only state news agency of Armenia has received and educated several generations of journalists by consistently raising the professionalism bar, and today as well it keeps high the quality and honor of the native journalism in accordance with the latest demands by holding its unique place in the Armenian, regional and international media field.

Thanks to a dedicated work the news agency has earned and keeps confidently its reputation of being a reliable and famous source of information. It was not a coincidence that ARMENPRESS was the official news agency and photograph of one of the greatest events in our history – the La Francophonie Summit in Yerevan. We can confidently state that our cooperation will continue.

Today we can proudly note that the path passed by ARMENPRESS, the creative past with already a century-old history, is the wealth of all of us.

I wish your big family an inexhaustible energy and new professional achievements. I am confident the future generations of ARMENPRESS will continue to maintain and multiply the best traditions of the news agency, by fulfilling the responsible mission to always keep the public informed with an honor”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

