Police Chief of Armenia congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary of foundation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan sent a congratulatory letter to ARMENPRESS news agency on 100th anniversary of establishment.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear friends,

On behalf of the board of the Police of Armenia and personally myself I sincerely congratulate you on the 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS news agency, one of the oldest and experienced information platforms of our Republic.

The information activity does not fit within the framework of providing the public with news: the media services are called to do more – to contribute to the formation and progress of the society, ideological field in the country, legal upbringing of the citizen and etc. The list of problems of the media field can continue, but there is one generalization: the media activity in any country serves for strengthening the statehood, developing the society and protecting the citizen’s rights. And the dedicated work of ARMENPRESS news agency in all decades of the three Republics of Armenia is a perfect example of a dignified and complete implementation of that mission. The staff members of ARMENPRESS have ensured the continuation of our statehood in their professional frontline, educated generations, created the media environment which fully ensures today’s citizen’s right to be informed. I am convinced that the good working traditions, the professional adherence to the selected job and the respect towards the citizen will be the base and core of ARMENPRESS activity.

Once again congratulations on the 100th anniversary. I wish new centuries of working deed, and let your high professionalism always deserve the public expectation and love”.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan