Justice minister tours prisons

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan has visited the Vardashen Correctional Facility on December 17, the ministry reported.

Zeynalyan toured the facility with his deputy Suren Krmoyan and Department of Corrections Director Artyom Mkhoyan. The officials viewed the institution, its administrative section, the special designation unit.

Zeynalyan also visited the territory formerly housing the Erebuni prison, viewed the building conditions and discussed issues concerning its re-commissioning in the event of a renovation.

On the same day, he also toured the Nubarashen facility and monitored the ongoing renovation works.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan